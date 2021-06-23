Vols Baseball team hosts Fan Appreciation Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols Baseball team announced on Twitter Wednesday that it will be hosting a Fan Appreciation Day this week.

For the fans that were with us every step of the way this season.



Fan Appreciation Day ⤵️

• Lindsey Nelson Stadium

• Thursday [ 12:15-1:00 pm ]

• Autographs and pictures pic.twitter.com/R92HIpUjpE — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 23, 2021

The posts says the event is for the fans that were with them every step of the way this season.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the team.

The meet and greet will be on Thursday, June 24 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

