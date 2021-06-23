Advertisement

Vols Baseball team hosts Fan Appreciation Day

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the team.
UT Baseball hosts meet and greet this week
UT Baseball hosts meet and greet this week
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols Baseball team announced on Twitter Wednesday that it will be hosting a Fan Appreciation Day this week.

The posts says the event is for the fans that were with them every step of the way this season.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the team.

The meet and greet will be on Thursday, June 24 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

