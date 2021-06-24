Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two people accused of firing shots at a Memphis Burger King after a fight about a spicy chicken sandwich.

According to a police affidavit released overnight, Tavarus McKinney and Keonna Halliburton got into an altercation with employees at the Burger King on North Hollywood in Frayser earlier this month.

Police say the two left the restaurant and returned minutes later firing multiple shots from the road into the parking lot.

Two people were struck by the bullets.

McKinney and Haliburton are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

They face several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.