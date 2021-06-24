Casey & Harry hunt for Knoxville’s best onion rings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On National Onion Ring Day, WVLT asked viewers, who has the best onion rings in town?

An overwhelming number of viewers gave one simple answer, Pizza Palace in Knoxville.

WVLT News This Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless took your advice, and tried the famous Pizza Palace onion rings for themselves!

Want to try these onion rings for yourself? Visit Pizza Palace at 3132 E Magnolia Ave in Knoxville.

