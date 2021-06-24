Family out thousands after boat and truck stolen, but they’re asking for something smaller to be returned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and son duo was left speechless after their truck and boat were stolen while in Dandridge for a fishing tournament.

David and Hanke Lowrie were staying at the Hampton Inn along Interstate 40 Sunday night when they woke up Monday morning to find their truck and boat gone.

”You’re just standing there, you don’t know what to say or what to do,” said David Lowrie. ”It was just like the wind was out of us and he was just spun out to no end.”

David Lowrie says the cost of the boat and everything on it was most likely near $100,000.

While upset the gear was all gone before the tournament started, there was a gold medallion inside a wooden box on the boat that means more than anything else on board.

”They’ve took a piece, they’ve took a piece of us,” said Lowrie.

The ashes are of Davids’s dad, Hanks’s grandfather.

”Grandpa got to fish, and grandpa got physically to where he couldn’t go the last few years,” said Lowrie.

Jim Lowrie died in March of 2021. David to keep his memory and love of fishing alive made matching medallions. One he wears around his neck, and the other Hank kept on his boat.

”I just want this half back. I just want the other half of my daddy back, please,” says Lowrie fighting back tears.

The boat, with everything missing inside of it but the electronics, was found in Newport, with no truck in sight.

While the insurance company has yet to look at the boat, the losses are in the thousands.

The truck is still missing, inside the green 2002 GMC was one thousand dollars cash, two guns, and tools for Hanks day job.

”Everything they took as far as I’m concerned is his stuff, and as a parent, you don’t care about yourself you care about your kids,” said Lowrie.

While the Dandridge Police Department investigated this family is asking for just the medallion to be returned.

On onside ‘Gone Fishin’ and the other side ‘Jim Lowrie Father, Grandpa, Fisherman’.

To finish the tournament this weekend Sunny Defoe lent Hank his boat and truck so Lowrie could fish this week’s tournament.

Lowrie added they appreciate all of the outpourings of love and support from the bass fishing community.

