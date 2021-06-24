Five day stretch of heat before strong storms late next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a couple of cooler days, the heat is ratcheting up by this weekend. Next week brings even more shots at hitting 90 degrees, with rain less likely early in the week.

Signs point to a powerful cold front – and cooler temperatures – to kick off July.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Late this Thursday afternoon and continuing into the early evening, there may be a very select (but locally intense) shower or thunderstorm. These would come off of the mountaintops and move northwards into the foothills and potentially the Valley. So far nothing has really formed in North Carolina, which would be the precursor to any of this.

Meanwhile there’s a dying complex of thunderstorms in the Midwest, from Illinois and Wisconsin down to Missouri. While the rain from these should not affect us locally, the high clouds will get here by mid-morning Friday. That may briefly obscure your view of the ‘strawberry’ full moon.

We’re in the lower 60s tonight and mostly dry.

Those clouds linger a long time Friday *but* the chance of rain just really isn’t there. I have the forecast dry, even way up high in the mountains.

Saturday’s rain chances look similarly small, but we’re carrying a low-end chance of showers for the southern foothills and southern Smokies. Regardless, these will be really light.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings a few afternoon rain showers. Our weather maps are starting to pin rain down to higher elevations: the Plateau, Smokies, Cumberland Gap, etc. It’s also still near 90.

Monday’s rain is still pretty spotty and mostly light, but back around 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring the biggest changes in the forecast: the rain chances look to be much lower. That not coincidentally brings the temps up. Both days should hit 90° with a few more clouds on Wednesday.

We may also have a more powerful cold front Thursday into early Friday. That would bring us a cool-down for the 4th of July!

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.