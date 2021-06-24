Heat and humidity inching up to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the increasing heat and humidity are gradual, but we’re back to around 90 degrees this weekend and feeling hotter. The coverage of our area in developing rain and storms goes up to end the weekend and on through next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and mild for most, but winds are turning to set us up for the warmer trend ahead. This gives us more 50s for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line this morning but temperatures are in the 60s for the Valley south and east.

Back to “normal” today with a high of 87 degrees. We’re mostly sunny, but scattered clouds this afternoon. This is where a stray pop-up is possible, especially in the Smokies but a stray shower can make it down into the Valley. The humidity makes it feel a degree or so warmer in the shade, but the breeze out of the Southeast is 5 to 10 mph at times.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with that stray rain chance lingering. The low is around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday has only a slim shot at showers, since the humidity and temperatures are both still inching up. The best chance for rain is still in the Smoky Mountains, where the lift helps showers develop. The high is at 88 degrees, with a light Southwesterly breeze.

The start to the weekend is toasty! Saturday hits 90 in the Valley, with highs in the 80s outlining the lower elevations. Isolated rain and storms are possible, especially along our elevation changes. Sunday is also near 90, but scattered rain is more likely to develop outlining the Valley and spotty in the lower elevations.

Temperatures look to hug the 90 degree line through the first half of next week. This helps to pulse up some developing storms at times. There’s a little extra energy available for some stronger storms Monday evening, so we’ll send you a message from the WVLT Weather app if we add a First Alert.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

