Knoxville barbershop offers deal: Buy a haircut, help feed a child in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville barbershop is offering Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley members a free meal for every haircut purchased during the month of July.

Both Gambuzza’s Barbershop locating in Knoxville are participating in the fundraiser, according to a release.

“We are appreciative for all that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley does with the youth to provide a better future for our entire community,” Frank Gambuzza, co-owner of Gambuzza’s Barbershop, said. “We know that they are needed more than ever, so we wanted to take the opportunity to inform our clients about the Club services as well as raise some funds along the way.”

If you want to help provide a meal to a child, all you have to do is book an appointment with either Gambuzza’s Barbershop locations and your visit will pay for one meal for a child at the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

