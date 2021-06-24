Knoxville girl in the running for PETA All-Star award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 10-year-old Knoxville girl was named a finalist for the PETA Kids All-Star For Animals award.

The contest was created to award children who share enthusiasm for animal rights.

Shayler said she decided to go vegan when she realized she couldn’t show love for certain animals like dogs and cats and not for others like cows and chickens.

“By being vegan I know I am not hurting any animals by eating them, animals can stay with their moms & I feel in my heart it is the right thing to do,” Shayler said.

The 10-year-old said she loves sharing her vegan life with her friends and inspiring kids to join her in helping save animals lives.

Online voting is open through Friday, June 25.

