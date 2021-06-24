Mama Bear, cubs spotted on porch camera in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT viewer, Danyelle Glendenning, sent WVLT a video of a mama bear and her four cubs exploring their porch at their cabin in Gatlinburg.

The video shows the mama bear climbing over the gate and walking across the porch. Then, four of her babies followed behind exploring the area as well.

Glendenning told WVLT that the bears haven’t been too active in her area until they saw the video Wednesday night.

TWRA says bear activity in the smokies have been very high and have advised visitors to avoid interactions with bears when needed.

