Advertisement

Mama Bear, cubs spotted on porch camera in Gatlinburg

The video shows the mama bear followed by four cubs exploring the area.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT viewer, Danyelle Glendenning, sent WVLT a video of a mama bear and her four cubs exploring their porch at their cabin in Gatlinburg.

The video shows the mama bear climbing over the gate and walking across the porch. Then, four of her babies followed behind exploring the area as well.

Glendenning told WVLT that the bears haven’t been too active in her area until they saw the video Wednesday night.

TWRA says bear activity in the smokies have been very high and have advised visitors to avoid interactions with bears when needed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

mama bear climbing on Gatlinburg porch
Cute bear video
Ron DuBois honored by local harmonizers
Ron DuBois honored by local harmonizers
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Often a place to get the days tea, the barbershop was a getaway Wednesday.
Knoxville barbershop offers deal: Buy a haircut, help feed a child in need