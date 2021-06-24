Advertisement

Man accused of hitting victim with baseball bat outside East Tenn. restaurant

Police said the victim suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Nathan Armstead, 26
Nathan Armstead, 26(Johnson City Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man on the head with a baseball bat.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant on the 500 block Franklin Road on June 6. According to police, Nathan Armstead, 26, was involved in an argument with another customer when he allegedly went outside to his vehicle to retrieve a baseball bat.

The victim was reportedly attempting to separate Armstead and the other customer when Armstead struck the victim on the head with the bat.

Police said the victim suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Armstead turned himself into the Washington County Detention Center Monday and was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m....
One dead following West Knoxville shooting
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Latest News

Humidity increasing
Heat and humidity inching up to end the week
Joshua Burton Henley, 32
Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24
North Carolina man accused of stuffing girlfriend in tote
Thomas K. Ballard III faces 20 years in prison under a plea agreement, the U.S. attorney’s...
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty in opioid overdose death