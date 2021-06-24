Advertisement

Mardi Growl returns Saturday

The event will take place on the performance lawn at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.
Mardi Growl
Mardi Growl(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center will hold its 14th Annual Mardi Growl Saturday, June 26.

The event will take place on the performance lawn at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners participate in the event each year. The parade is one of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers. The event will feature a pet show costume contest, pet-themed vendors, food trucks and live music.

Registration for pets and their owners participating in Mardi Growl begins at 10 a.m. The pet show will be held from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and features seven categories:

-Best Vol Spirit

-Best Dawg Pack

-Pet/Owner Look-a-like

-Best Dog Couple

-Most Unique Mixed Breed (Mutt)

-Best Costume

-Best Naked Dog

The event is free for the public to attend.

The shelter’s mobile Spay Shuttle will be onsite and conducting spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping and rabies vaccines. Appointments for these services must be made in advance.

The event at World’s Fair Park will end at 3 p.m. and is followed immediately by the “after-pawty” at Merchants of Beer, located at 137 S. Central St., in the Old City. Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio.

