Mayor Jacobs to host kids’ trivia night

The game night will take place Tuesday, June 29 at New Harvest Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participation is free and open to children up to 11-years-old.
Glenn Jacobs
Glenn Jacobs
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced he will host a kid’s trivia night to celebrate the Fourth of July early.

The game night will take place Tuesday, June 29 at New Harvest Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participation is free and open to children up to 11-years-old.

Mayor Jacobs will host the evening’s festivities in two rounds—the first round will be for children up to 7-years-old and the second will be for kids 8- to 11-years-old. The Library will be on-site with take-home crafts and a special holiday edition of our Story Trails outdoor reading experience.

Papa Johns will sell $1 slices of pizza and Knox Dough will have special treats available.

“We’re excited to try this out for the first time,” said Mayor Jacobs. “The library has prepared a list of books to help kids prepare for the questions so they’ll have a better chance at taking home a prize. Exploring our history is an important part of becoming an engaged citizen we think this will be a fun way to do it.”

First place in each round will win a $50 Visa Gift Card and a bag of books. Second place winners will take home a bag of books. Third place winners will receive some awesome KCPL and Read City USA swag.

Registration is available online for those interested in participating.

