Mother will not be charged after non-verbal children found alone near Sevierville resort

Dunn told WVLT News he didn't find the actions of the mother to lead to any harm of the children.
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where they live or may have been staying.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Attorney General Jimmy Dunn told WVLT News Thursday the mother of two non-verbal children found near a Sevierville resort will not be charged after he said “there’s no charge that can be filed”.

Dunn told WVLT News he didn’t find the actions of the mother to lead to any harm of the children. The Attorney General’s office said it contacted Child Protective Services to alert them of what happened. The agency will follow up in the case if necessary.

The mother of the two children was located around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday after Sevierville Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a parent or guardian of the children who were found wandering near the Wyndham Resort earlier that day.

