Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account.

“Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the tweet said.

According to the Miami Herald, the 12-story condo tower, part of Champlain Towers, is an oceanside condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

