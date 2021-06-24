Advertisement

Murder charges in overdose deaths of Roane County brothers

Dangerous drugs fentanyl or carfentanil suspected in teen deaths.
Roane County Sheriff's Office
By Anne Brock
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Rockwood, Tennessee couple is indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the suspected drug overdose deaths of two Harriman brothers.

According to court documents, Vincent William Buckholtz and Brittany Jade Buckholtz are reportedly responsible for the deaths of Javen and Jared Crass by “unlawful distribution of fentanyl or carfentanil.”

The Crass brothers were 17 and 19 years old.

Vincent and Brittany Buckholtz were also indicted on counts of reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 911 call came in on April 20 from a relative who found the Crass brothers unresponsive in a home on Circle Lane in Harriman.

Investigators said they suspected the cause of death to be a drug overdose, but were waiting on toxicology reports to come in to confirm.

“We’re seeing more and more drug overdoses in the past year,” investigators said. “We’re also seeing more and more in school-aged kids.”

On April 21, Rockwood High School made a post on Facebook about the passing of the brothers. The community expressed shock and sympathy for the family.

