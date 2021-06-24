Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of stuffing girlfriend in tote

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of killing his girlfriend, taking her body to Tennessee and asking a friend to help him dispose of it, police said.

High Point police said officers were called to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, after getting information that she was assaulted, news outlets reported.

Court documents in Tennessee said Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, contacted a friend, admitted strangling Delgado during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car. That friend then contacted police.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, who was at the Kingsport Police Department, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at a marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake. A police lieutenant listened in on the call, officials said.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina, authorities said. Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Cadogan is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse. He is being held without bond in Tennessee, and there’s been no word on his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

Pam Haynes, a spokesperson for High Point University in North Carolina, said Delgado had just completed her freshman year at the university. Though High Point police had earlier said Cadogan was a student at High Point University, Haynes said the man was never enrolled there.

