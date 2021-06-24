Advertisement

Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks to hold indoor yard sale

It will take place on Saturday, July 17, in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks is holding an indoor yard sale on July 17.

The yard sale will take place inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they say they are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available.

For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website.

