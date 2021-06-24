Advertisement

Operation Sharing Tennessee gifts families with summer fun items

Nearly one thousand people were expected to be helped out
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than one thousand people were expected to be helped at a giveaway hosted by Operation Sharing Tennessee.

Teaming up with Christian Appalachian Project, and Toys for Tots, everything from toys to food was gifted to families rolling through the line.

”To me, it means there’s a lot of people loving around the world,” said Jeremiah Boshears a 7th grader at the giveaway.

Boshears isn’t homeless himself, but getting Leggos and other items meant the world to him, and knows it will help less fortunate kids as well.

”It means even more to homeless kids because they’re able to get toys to play with,” said Boshears.

Included in the giveaway were books for all ages that stopped by. This gives parents something safe and productive to task their kids with during the summer months.

”Having things to keep them occupied. Toys to play with, books to read, it helps out moms, helps out dads keeps them out of the way a little bit to get things done but most of all it keeps them happy,” said Jennifer Shockley who brought four kids with her to the giveaway.

Coming out of the pandemic, where many are finding themselves a bit short on cash this event helped many make ends meet for their families.

”This last year everything has been really expensive and that they can do this for everybody and help everybody, it’s really awesome,” said Shockley.

This outreach, just one of many for Operation Sharing Tennessee, but it’s one where they see the meaning on the people’s faces.

”It’s hard to explain I mean it’s so good and so great for all the people like I said we have people who come in and leave with tears,” said Donny Morrow a volunteer with Operation Sharing Tennessee.

