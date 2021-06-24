School bus accident reported in the Heiskell Community
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene now.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of an accident between a car and a school bus on Gamble Rd in the Heiskell Community.
According to the tweet from Rural Metro, there are no injuries.
Gamble Road will be closed for thirty minutes according to officials.
