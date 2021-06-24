School continues with fun, scientific focus for some in East Tennessee

WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer school evolved this year to include special “camps” for students across Tennessee, as the COVID impact on many schools created a need to reinvigorate.

On a beautiful June day, you’d expect to see kids outside playing, instead, some Grainger County students settled in to learn about weather from Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.

The Tennessee Department of Education designed a curriculum to help all schools, but this group of Washburn School rising 1st through 9th graders are flowing through June with STREAM lessons.

Aaron Clay is the Assistant Principal, and he said they wanted to help students who benefit the most but also help to incorporate new skills for all the summer students.

“I think STREAM was really a big seller to some of those kids when we talked about doing those hands-on activities and things like that,” Clay said.

STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The education and entertain go together when one lesson can hit on all the letters. One of their projects this summer included learning more about animals and designing a zoo.

The teachers say they’ve worked to make this summer program fun, and they hope it’s everything some of these kids may need.

“If they’re a student who may have struggled in math or in those reading schools they may have lost last year due to COVID, I think they got an understanding and gained better knowledge and they can build on that skill base,” Clay said.

The last day is June 25th, so the students can still get a good summer break through July.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.