Advertisement

School continues with fun, scientific focus for some in East Tennessee

Covid created a need to help some students catch up and others to avoid the summer slump.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer school evolved this year to include special “camps” for students across Tennessee, as the COVID impact on many schools created a need to reinvigorate.

On a beautiful June day, you’d expect to see kids outside playing, instead, some Grainger County students settled in to learn about weather from Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.

The Tennessee Department of Education designed a curriculum to help all schools, but this group of Washburn School rising 1st through 9th graders are flowing through June with STREAM lessons.

Aaron Clay is the Assistant Principal, and he said they wanted to help students who benefit the most but also help to incorporate new skills for all the summer students.

“I think STREAM was really a big seller to some of those kids when we talked about doing those hands-on activities and things like that,” Clay said.

STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The education and entertain go together when one lesson can hit on all the letters. One of their projects this summer included learning more about animals and designing a zoo.

The teachers say they’ve worked to make this summer program fun, and they hope it’s everything some of these kids may need.

“If they’re a student who may have struggled in math or in those reading schools they may have lost last year due to COVID, I think they got an understanding and gained better knowledge and they can build on that skill base,” Clay said.

The last day is June 25th, so the students can still get a good summer break through July.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m....
One dead following West Knoxville shooting
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Latest News

Students complete a three-week course learning about technology at TCAT.
Knoxville teens get head start on careers through summer technology program
TCAT Knoxville invests in new simulator for teaching laproscopic surgery assistance.
Tech sharpens surgical assistant skills
Evans reads a book outside to a group of students
Anderson County teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist
Student works on math problem in classroom
East Tennessee summer learning camp prepares hundreds for next school year