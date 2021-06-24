Advertisement

Sweetwater camp teaching kids about natural disasters

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids were having fun learning a thing or two about what it’s like to be journalists.

World Explorers Summer Camp at Brown Intermediate School in Sweetwater has rising sixth grade students get experience creating their own report on natural disasters.

They researched about hurricanes and tornadoes before piecing a mock TV news cast together.

“This has been an exciting experience here because I’ve seen my friends, learned more and tried new things,” said Sunny Boyd, a rising 6th grade student.

Students also came up with a list of items to put into an emergency preparedness kit.

This camp has given them some more in depth knowledge to topics the don’t always get to discuss in school.

I also talked with them about my job as a journalist. They asked questions about what they day in the life of a reporter is like.

