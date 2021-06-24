TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Greene County man

GREENE Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man Thursday.

According to the TBI, 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes was last seen on June 22. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs around 262 pounds.

Aytes was last seen wearing a black “Roll Tide” t-shirt with gray sweatpants. He has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

If you have seen Aytes or know any information surrounding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

