TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Greene County man
According to the TBI, 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes was last seen on June 22.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENE Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man Thursday.
According to the TBI, 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes was last seen on June 22. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs around 262 pounds.
Aytes was last seen wearing a black “Roll Tide” t-shirt with gray sweatpants. He has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.
If you have seen Aytes or know any information surrounding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.