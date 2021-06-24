Advertisement

TBI searching for potential victims of sexual exploitation in Chattanooga case

The agency believes there could be more than 20 more victims throughout the Southeast.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for additional victims of sexual exploitation after the conviction of sex offender Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga who was charged with filming victims from the 1990s through June 2021.

The TBI says the potential additional victims in the case are most likely between the ages of 7 and 17. The agency believes there could be more than 20 more victims throughout the Southeast.

Deakins was indicted June, 16, 2021 on one count of sexual child exploitation. He is currently being held pending a trial. Deakins is accused of sexually exploiting a child under the age of 12 from June 2018 through September 2018, according to the TBI.

If you believe you have been a victim of Deakins or you know someone who is, you are asked to contact the Chattanooga FBI at 423-265-3601 or report it at https://tips.fbi.gov.

