Tennessee parting ways with freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our media partners at Volquest.com are reporting that freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from the Tennesee Football program.

BREAKING: Kaidon Salter dismissed from @Vol_Football after multiple off-season mistakes.⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Am5uxOqVxw — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) June 24, 2021

The move comes after a second incident since arriving in January sources tell Volquest.

Salter enrolled at midterm with the idea of competing for the starting job. That never happened as Salter never practiced with the Vols.

The Texas native was suspended back in March following a dorm room incident. Salter was reinstated officially on June first. He was involved in another off-the-field issue last weekend when he was cited with simple possession of an illegal substance following an early morning traffic stop on Cumberland Ave.

Statement from Tennessee Athletics

Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program. We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.