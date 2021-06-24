Advertisement

Tennessee Supreme Court full case records now online

For more than a decade, Library and Archive staff has been cleaning and indexing these records.
Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Supreme Court(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans can now search the full records of many state Supreme Court cases through an online database thanks to the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

The opinions have long been available electronically, but the associated case files were stored in more than 10,000 boxes in the attic of the Capitol building, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts. For more than a decade, Library and Archive staff has been cleaning and indexing these records. Today, around 85% of the collection is available online.

Court of Appeals Judge Andy Bennett, through his leadership role in the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, helped make the project happen.

“You can open up a book and find the opinion, but you don’t have the briefs. You don’t see the arguments. You don’t have the depositions,” Bennett said. “If you really want to go behind the opinion, these documents are great.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m....
One dead following West Knoxville shooting
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Latest News

Humidity increasing
Heat and humidity inching up to end the week
Nathan Armstead, 26
Man accused of hitting victim with baseball bat outside East Tenn. restaurant
Joshua Burton Henley, 32
Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24
North Carolina man accused of stuffing girlfriend in tote
Thomas K. Ballard III faces 20 years in prison under a plea agreement, the U.S. attorney’s...
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty in opioid overdose death