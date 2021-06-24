UT football player dismissed of charges in animal abuse case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football player Aaron Beasley has been dismissed of all charges in the animal abuse case involving another UT student.

WVLT News reached out to UT athletics who could not confirm whether Beasley has been reinstated to team activities after he was suspended amid the abuse investigation in early April.

Beasley was being investigated by the Knoxville Police Department after UT student Kaylee Scarborough reported that the football player had severely abused her six-month-old kitten, nugget.

WVLT News obtained a written statement from The Bosch Law Firm, which is representing Beasley.

“We are happy with the court’s decision to dismiss the case against Aaron Beasley. As defense counsel stated this morning, Aaron maintains his innocence and denies these unfounded and unproven allegations,” the statement reads.

The law firm said it would not make any more comments concerning the case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.