Advertisement

UT football player dismissed of charges in animal abuse case

WVLT News reached out to UT athletics who could not confirm whether Beasley has been reinstated to team activities after he was suspended amid the abuse investigation early April.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football player Aaron Beasley has been dismissed of all charges in the animal abuse case involving another UT student.

WVLT News reached out to UT athletics who could not confirm whether Beasley has been reinstated to team activities after he was suspended amid the abuse investigation in early April.

Beasley was being investigated by the Knoxville Police Department after UT student Kaylee Scarborough reported that the football player had severely abused her six-month-old kitten, nugget.

WVLT News obtained a written statement from The Bosch Law Firm, which is representing Beasley.

“We are happy with the court’s decision to dismiss the case against Aaron Beasley. As defense counsel stated this morning, Aaron maintains his innocence and denies these unfounded and unproven allegations,” the statement reads.

The law firm said it would not make any more comments concerning the case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m....
Police ask for public’s help investigating fatal West Knoxville shooting
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Latest News

Vincent William Buckholtz and Brittany Jade Buckholtz
Murder charges in overdose deaths of Roane County brothers
TBI searching for potential victims of sexual exploitation in Chattanooga case
With temps nearing 90 again, and low-end Valley chances of showers, it's a good time to cool...
Five day stretch of heat before strong storms late next week
Ben tracks a better rain threat late next week
Ben tracks a better rain chance a full week away
According to Crime Stoppers, Malayia Wrancher, 15, was last seen “happily watching basketball...
East Tenn. authorities searching for missing teen