UT theatre department ranked 13th in the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hollywood Reporter released its list of the top 25 best drama schools in the country and the University of Tennessee’s program is ranked 13th.

The Hollywood Reporter called UT a “Southern jewel of a program,” and cites the B.A. in theater and MFA in acting.

This is the fifth consecutive year that UT has been ranked.

“Notable alumni of UT’s program include Tramell Tillman (‘14) of Hunters; Conrad Ricamora (’12) of How to Get Away with Murder; Matthew Bassett (’10), artistic director of the Hub Theatre in Washington, DC; and Cycerli Ash, an actress and director known for her role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” according to the Department of Theatre.

“Tuition is waived for grad students, plus an annual stipend of $16,000 is offered,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Clarence Brown Theatre will resume live performances in November.

