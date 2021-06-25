2 charges added against driver accused of killing pregnant pedestrian, baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver accused of killing a pregnant pedestrian and her unborn son last week now faces OVI charges.

Previously Anthony Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., had been charged on four counts of aggravated homicide.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Thursday returned two additional misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or some combination.

He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $2 million cash bond.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. on June 16 in the 2400 block of Reading Road.

Cioffi failed to maintain control of his 2011 BMW X5 as the SUV headed south on Reading Road, court records show.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

It continued on, striking the 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a building at 2499 Reading Road, according to police.

Cincinnati police previously said impairment and excessive speed appeared to play a role.

The victim, Korotoum Dao, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

She gave birth to her son, but neither survived, police say.

Cioffi’s first court appearance came earlier this week.

Anthony Cioffi appeared in court this morning in a wheelchair. His attorney stated that he had one broken leg, two torn ACL’s, and a fractured rib that punctured a lung.



The judge set his bond at $500,000 per count, four counts equaling a $2 million bond. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Vwm3KNrRuh — Payton Del Bradley (@iPaytonBradley) June 21, 2021

