Anakeesta hosting night-time zip line tours on Fourth of July

Thirty guests will get the chance to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show then enjoy a zipline tour through the Smokies.
Anakeesta Fourth of July celebration
Anakeesta Fourth of July celebration(Anakeesta)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it will host a night-time zip line tour in the Smoky Mountains to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Thirty guests will get the chance to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show then enjoy a zipline tour through the Smokies.

Anakeesta’s expert zip line guides will host three night-time tours on the night of July 4th at 8:40 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Tickets will be $110 per person and include express general admission. Tickets can be reserved online.

The event kicks off ‘Summer in the Smokies’ at Anakeesta. Beginning July 1, guests can enjoy live music every day at the park. Anakeesta will also offer free crafts and face painting for children ages four to 11 at the play area near the Gem Mining experience.

The park will host film nights on Fridays for families to enjoy Movies on the Mountain in Black Bear Village.

