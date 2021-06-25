Assaulting a nurse will soon be a felony in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Assaulting a nurse in Tennessee will soon become a felony.
Governor Bill Lee signed a new measure into law Thursday that would make assaulting a nurse a felony offense.
Senate Bill 19 will change the penalty for assault on a nurse from a misdemeanor to a Class C Felony. A Class C felony is punishable by a mandatory fine of $15,000 and a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days.
The law will take effect on July 1.
