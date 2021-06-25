Advertisement

Assaulting a nurse will soon be a felony in Tennessee

The law will take effect on July 1.
Governor Bill Lee signed a new measure into law Thursday that would make assaulting a nurse a...
Governor Bill Lee signed a new measure into law Thursday that would make assaulting a nurse a felony offense.(WAFB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Assaulting a nurse in Tennessee will soon become a felony.

Governor Bill Lee signed a new measure into law Thursday that would make assaulting a nurse a felony offense.

Senate Bill 19 will change the penalty for assault on a nurse from a misdemeanor to a Class C Felony. A Class C felony is punishable by a mandatory fine of $15,000 and a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days.

The law will take effect on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents...
TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’
UT Freshman dismissed
Tennessee parting ways with freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife

Latest News

Tennessee offering grants to future educators amid teacher shortage
Tennessee announces grants for historic preservation
Marshals find 1 of 3 youths who escaped detention facility
KPD crews were sent to Hawkins County to assist in the search on Tuesday.
Knoxville Police assisting in the search for Summer Wells