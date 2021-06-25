Advertisement

Baseball Vols host Fan Appreciation Day

Hundreds turn out to see coach Vitello and the UT players
By Rick Russo
Jun. 25, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of Tennessee fans clad in orange and White made their way to Lindsey nelson Stadium Thursday afternoon. The fans their to meet and greet Coach Tony Vitello and his players coming off their College World Series experience.

While the trip to Omaha didn’t turn out as the tam had planned, it was still a remarkable season for the Volunteers who finished with an SEC East championship and an impressive 50-18 record.

The players willo b e the first to tell you, they couldn’t have made it as far as they did without the support of their loyla fans, who were there for them all season long. The UT faithful are behind the program and Coach Vitello, whom they’d like to see stick around for a long time. In fact one clever fan even crafted a lifetime contract, which she had the coach sign.

This fan and the rest of Vol nation can actually rest easier this weekend. LSU, which had been rumored to be coming after Tony Vitello for their vacant head coaching job, has hired Arizona’s Jay Johnson to become the next top Tiger. It’s an LSU team the Vols will see in an early season tournament next season.

The event, scheduled for early Marchnext year will also include the Texas Longhorns, who eliminated Tennessee from this years College World Series.

