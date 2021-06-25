Building humidity and rain chances this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is back, and the humidity continues to build this weekend, which comes with increasing rain chances too. Next week brings even more shots at hitting 90 degrees, with storms pulsing up at times ahead of a late week cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mild start to Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and mostly dry. Scattered clouds are spreading out across the region, bringing a stray shower possibility on the Northern Plateau.

Scattered clouds continue to move through at times Friday, but the humidity is still inching up so the only real chance for rain today and this evening is in the Smoky Mountains again at a 10% coverage. The high tops out around 88 degrees, and feels a degree or two warmer.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with a light breeze and a seasonable low of 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday’s rain chances are just slightly higher, thanks to higher humidity. Isolated rain and storms are possible in the Smokies, with a stray shower or storm making it to the rest of our area. The high is around 88 degrees, but feels several degrees warmer.

Sunday brings a few afternoon pockets of rain and storms. Some can easily just get a light showers, but isolated downpours are possible with the humidity cranking up and making it feel 5 degrees warmer. It’s another day around 90.

Next week comes with rain and storms pulsing up at times. Most days it’s spotty to scattered, with the heat of the day helping to develop some storms and then calming down after the evening hours. Highs stay around 90 and feel hotter, so a downpour at least brings relief for some.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend.

