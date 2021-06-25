Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for Carter County toddler

There is no known description of what the baby was last seen wearing or what direction he was traveling or where he went missing from at this time.
Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing toddler out of Carter County Friday.

According to the TBI, 1-year-old Caelum Heaton was last seen on June 10. He is described as weighing around 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

There is no known description of what the baby was last seen wearing or what direction he was traveling or where he went missing from at this time.

If you have seen Caelum, you are asked to call (423)542-1849 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

