First Farragut United Methodist to host Mobile Pantry food giveaway

The pantry will give out food, clothes and school supplies.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Farragut United Methodist Church will host a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, July 24.

Officials say the giveaway will include food, school supplies and used children’s clothing.

A tractor-trailer stocked with goods will be distributed starting 8:30 a.m. July 24 until all the supplies are handed out.

Those interested will need to pick up reservation cards at the church on Thursday, July 22 or Friday, July 23, officials say. Cards will also be available on the day of the event.

The pantry will take place at 12733 Kingston Pike in Farragut.

