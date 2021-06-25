Gov. Lee signs bill allowing violent crime victims to seek lifetime order of protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In less than a week, a new law giving more protections to victims of violent crimes is set to go into effect.

Governor Bill Lee signed the bill that will allow victims of violent crimes to seek a lifetime order of protection Thursday. The law goes into effect July 1.

Current laws require victims to go in front of a judge every year in order to renew the order of protection.

Under the new bill, if the protection order is not followed, the suspect will have one additional year in prison for each violation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.