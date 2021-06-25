Advertisement

The heat and humidity return for the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a typical summertime pattern with on and off storms in the 8-day forecast
Hot Saturday ahead
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A typical summertime pattern looks to set up as we head into the next several days. Highs will be near 90 throughout next week with on and off storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see temperatures drop to near 65 tonight with partly cloudy skies.

That mixture of sun and clouds continues Saturday with some spotty showers and storms. It looks like we could see some of those showers pop-up during the heat of the day. Highs will be near 90, so you’ll want to keep your phone near you if you are planning to be out by the pool or the lake in case you get caught in one of these downpours. The humidity will also start to increase Saturday and especially Sunday making it feel a few degrees warmer outside.

Muggy weather returns this weekend
LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings a few afternoon pockets of rain and storms. Some can easily just get a light showers, but isolated downpours are possible with the humidity cranking up and making it feel 5 degrees warmer. It’s another day around 90.

Next week comes with rain and storms pulsing up at times. Most days it’s spotty to scattered, with the heat of the day helping to develop some storms and then calming down after the evening hours. Highs stay around 90 and feel hotter, so a downpour at least brings relief for some.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner
