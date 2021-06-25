Advertisement

Knox County Vice Lord gang member convicted of First Degree Murder

Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment.
Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment.
Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment.(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against a Vice Lord member who shot and killed a young man after mistaking him for a rival gang member.

Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment. Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on August 13 where Stokes faces life in prison.

Stokes was found guilty of murdering nineteen-year-old Alan Johnson back in 2015.

According to the report, Johnson had just finished his shift at McDonald’s and was walking down East 5th Avenue to a cousin’s house. Stokes mistook Johnson for rival gang member Jerell Davis. Johnson was shot twice as he ran from gunfire that left twenty shell casings on the street and two bullets in neighboring houses.

Stokes’ vehicle was seen leaving the area within a minute of the first 911 call reporting the gunfire. Knoxville Police Department Investigator Jeff Day and other officers collected that evidence, interviewed witnesses, and located a handgun hidden under the hood of Stokes’ vehicle.

The report says analysis of the recovered firearm, casings, and bullets revealed that all rounds had been fired from Stokes’ firearm.

While in custody, Stokes admitted his involvement to his cellmate.

“Because of the members of the community who came forward, we were able to hold this violent gang member accountable for his actions and take him off our streets,” said DA Charme Allen.

The report also says that Stokes has four prior drug dealing convictions in state court. He was also convicted of a federal drug trafficking offense and is serving a 16-year sentence that must run consecutive to his life sentence in this case.

In the State of Tennessee, life in prison means an offender must serve fifty-one years before they are eligible for parole

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m....
Police ask for public’s help investigating fatal West Knoxville shooting
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Latest News

Respiratory virus in children on the rise in East Tennessee
Knoxville, Knox County Schools propose new plan on school security
PROJECT LIFESAVER
New Roane Co. project hopes to help track more people at risk
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Mother will not be charged after non-verbal children found alone near Sevierville resort