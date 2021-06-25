Knox County Vice Lord gang member convicted of First Degree Murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against a Vice Lord member who shot and killed a young man after mistaking him for a rival gang member.

Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment. Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on August 13 where Stokes faces life in prison.

Stokes was found guilty of murdering nineteen-year-old Alan Johnson back in 2015.

According to the report, Johnson had just finished his shift at McDonald’s and was walking down East 5th Avenue to a cousin’s house. Stokes mistook Johnson for rival gang member Jerell Davis. Johnson was shot twice as he ran from gunfire that left twenty shell casings on the street and two bullets in neighboring houses.

Stokes’ vehicle was seen leaving the area within a minute of the first 911 call reporting the gunfire. Knoxville Police Department Investigator Jeff Day and other officers collected that evidence, interviewed witnesses, and located a handgun hidden under the hood of Stokes’ vehicle.

The report says analysis of the recovered firearm, casings, and bullets revealed that all rounds had been fired from Stokes’ firearm.

While in custody, Stokes admitted his involvement to his cellmate.

“Because of the members of the community who came forward, we were able to hold this violent gang member accountable for his actions and take him off our streets,” said DA Charme Allen.

The report also says that Stokes has four prior drug dealing convictions in state court. He was also convicted of a federal drug trafficking offense and is serving a 16-year sentence that must run consecutive to his life sentence in this case.

In the State of Tennessee, life in prison means an offender must serve fifty-one years before they are eligible for parole

