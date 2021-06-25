Knoxville, Knox County Schools propose new plan on school security

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the City of Knoxville said Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas agreed on language from a proposed new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city and Knox County Schools on school safety.

The proposed agreement will be discussed at the district’s Wednesday work session and voted on July 14, according to an email sent Thursday night by city spokesperson Kristin Farley on behalf of Mayor Indya Kincannon, Police Chief Eve Thomas and Superintendent Bob Thomas.

The new agreement retains essentially the same provisions as the previous, with a few exceptions.

One change is a provision that prohibits school-based police officers from intervening in any incident involving a special needs student unless there is imminent danger of loss of life or serious injury.

The proposal also included “cultural competency” and “de-escalation” as areas that school security officers can receive additional training on.

You can read the whole proposal here.

