Knoxville Police assisting in the search for Summer Wells

Summer was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County on Tuesday, June 15.
KPD crews were sent to Hawkins County to assist in the search on Tuesday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last several days search and rescue personnel with the Knoxville Police Department have assisted in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Summer was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County on Tuesday, June 15. More than 70 agencies across several states have joined the search efforts for the missing child.

“Crews across the entire region are and will continue to work tirelessly to locate Summer,” KPD said in a post on Twitter.

