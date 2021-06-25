Knoxville Police assisting in the search for Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last several days search and rescue personnel with the Knoxville Police Department have assisted in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Summer was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County on Tuesday, June 15. More than 70 agencies across several states have joined the search efforts for the missing child.

KPD crews were sent to Hawkins County to assist in the search on Tuesday.

“Crews across the entire region are and will continue to work tirelessly to locate Summer,” KPD said in a post on Twitter.

Over the past two days, KPD Search and Rescue personnel have been deployed to Hawkins County to assist in the search for missing Summer Wells. Crews across the entire region are and will continue to work tirelessly to locate Summer. pic.twitter.com/98yUdb7JtI — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.