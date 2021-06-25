Knoxville Police warn of family emergency scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a recent scam is targeting people across the city.

According to KPD, multiple people have reported receiving a call from someone pretending to be an attorney stating the person’s loved one has been involved in a crash.

The scammer also reportedly claims the victim’s loved one has been arrested as a result of the crash and that the victim will need to pay bail money.

Police said over the last week two people have fallen victim to the scam and provided money to the scammers.

“This is another example of a commonly-deployed tactic used by scammers, who pretend to be an authority figure, pose a threat to the happiness and well-being of the victim and force that victim to take immediate action to deal with the threat, typically by asking for money or other personal information,” KPD officials said in a statement. “These scams play off of people’s emotions and the expectation that they will act quickly to help their family and friends.”

Police said the public should know that is not the process the department conducts when a person is involved in a crash and arrested as a result. If someone is arrested following a crash an attorney will not call family members to request or demand money, according to a KPD statement. Police said bail should never be paid in the form of pre-paid cards or cryptocurrency.

Anyone who receives a call from an unknown or unverified source is urged to not provide personal or financial information and never provide money without first verifying the legitimacy of the caller.

“Pay close attention to possible red flags, which could include attempts by the scammer to keep you on the phone and demand quick action,” KPD officials stated. Trust your instincts – if it feels suspicious, it probably is.”

If you fall victim to one of these scams, report the incident to your local police department and the Federal Trade Commission. A report can be filed with the Knoxville Police Department 24/7 by calling 865-215-7268, while a report can be submitted to the FTC here.

