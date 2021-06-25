New Roane Co. project hopes to help track more people at risk

ROANE Co., Tenn. (WVLT) -A new way of tracking people at risk is coming soon to Roane County.

The new tracking equipment called Project Lifesaver is now being used at the Roane County Sheriff’s Department.

The primary mission is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury to adults and children with cognitive conditions.

According to the department, it can detect the transmitter being worn on a person with Alzheimer’s or Autism.

Sergeant Rick Butler says donations have bought three receivers for the transmitters so far. According to Sergeant Butler, each one cost $1,095. The transmitters that are distributed to the people at risk only cost a few hundred dollars.

The device can find someone about a mile away, but can only be deployed if the caretaker notifies the police of their disappearance.

“The caretaker has to notify us that this person’s gone missing. And then of course that’s when we will deploy the equipment with the certified officers to do the search,” said Sergeant Butler.

The Sheriff’s Department says they will be taking application to cover the cost of those for the residents in most need. The equipment is around the size of a wristband.

They also say that applications will open soon to the public for members to apply for for the equipment.

They can also purchase their own tracker here.

If you have questions about the equipment, or how to apply for it, you can contact Sergeant Butler at rbutler@roanesheriff.org.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.