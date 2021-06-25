Advertisement

New WonderWorks exhibit features Earth’s spheres

Some of the skills children gain through STEM education include technology literacy, problem-solving, creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and being innovative.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new interactive exhibit focuses on the Earth’s layers or spheres at WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge.

The exhibit focuses on the four layers of the earth, including the lithosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere and atmosphere.

“This is a great new exhibit that helps us learn more about this place we call home,” said Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We loved that the public helped us to create the name of the new exhibit.”

Visitors can get their first experience with the spheres in the Extreme Weather Zone when they first arrive inside WonderWorks. There, visitors will find posters to read about the spheres, see images and watch a 3D hologram video. In the video, guests will see in detail an explanation of the layers and how they all interact with each other.

The new exhibit is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Our mission is to help make learning fun for everyone,” added Shaffer. “With this exhibit, we are helping people learn some STEM topics in a fun and memorable atmosphere. It’s very exciting!”

Some of the skills children gain through STEM education include technology literacy, problem-solving, creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and being innovative.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents...
TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’
UT Freshman dismissed
Tennessee parting ways with freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife

Latest News

Dollywood unveils new drone show
Dollywood to open Summer Celebration with drone light show
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
Governor Bill Lee signed a new bill that will allow victims of violent crimes to seek a...
Gov. Lee signs bill allowing violent crime victims to seek lifetime order of protection
TBI searching for potential victims of sexual exploitation in Chattanooga case