New WonderWorks exhibit features Earth’s spheres

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new interactive exhibit focuses on the Earth’s layers or spheres at WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge.

The exhibit focuses on the four layers of the earth, including the lithosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere and atmosphere.

“This is a great new exhibit that helps us learn more about this place we call home,” said Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We loved that the public helped us to create the name of the new exhibit.”

Visitors can get their first experience with the spheres in the Extreme Weather Zone when they first arrive inside WonderWorks. There, visitors will find posters to read about the spheres, see images and watch a 3D hologram video. In the video, guests will see in detail an explanation of the layers and how they all interact with each other.

The new exhibit is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Our mission is to help make learning fun for everyone,” added Shaffer. “With this exhibit, we are helping people learn some STEM topics in a fun and memorable atmosphere. It’s very exciting!”

Some of the skills children gain through STEM education include technology literacy, problem-solving, creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and being innovative.

