“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Knox County man who prosecutors say met his victims at church then preyed upon their youth to abuse them sexually, is now serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Anthony Woods was sentenced Friday afternoon in Knox County Court by Judge Scott Green. The young woman he was convicted of raping as a young teen choked back her tears to read a victim impact statement in front of the courtroom saying, “Now, I don’t have to be scared anymore, because I’m in control.” Two other accusers who said they had inappropriate experiences with Woods also testified at the sentencing hearing.

“We are pleased with the jury’s previous verdict and today’s sentence rendered by Judge Green. We believe that both were consistent with the facts and circumstances of this case and the applicable law,” said Lindsey Cadle and Apryl Bradshaw, 8th Judicial District, Assistant District Attorneys General Pro Tem. Cadle argued for the longest possible sentence because of the vulnerability of the victim and the extent to which Woods groomed her before beginning a months-long pattern of sexual abuse as well as using a position of authority to intimidate the victim.

While handing down the 30-year sentence for a combination of sex crimes from rape to statutory rape to sexual exploitation of a minor, Judge Green said his observations of Woods in the courtroom were that he was “arrogant” and “not remorseful,” and that he considered this along with other factors when making his decision. Woods said “no thank you,” to his opportunity to speak up in court during the hearing, not offering an apology. Woods’ attorney said it is unclear exactly how many years of that sentence he will end up serving. He is also filing a motion for a new trial for his client.

During her victim impact statement, the young woman read, “I hope that my truth - the truth - gives other victims the courage and justice they are searching for.” She recounted that beginning at the age of 14, she began to endure a pattern of secrecy where she felt she had no escape from unwanted advances and increasingly aggressive moves by Woods. “I could have been a normal girl...as a child my innocence was never protected.” She said an entire year of counseling has still not blocked the pain of what happened. “All I want to do is try to make myself forget.”

Before her statement, two other women took the stand to explain what they had endured years earlier, as teens in the same age range. They both described Woods acting inappropriately when he could get them alone. “I felt trapped,” said one. “He likes to pick vulnerable girls.”

The other woman described emotional turmoil over not being able to stop a pattern of abuse sooner, for herself and others. “I hate that it had to happen to somebody else. It shouldn’t have happened to another girl after me, but it did. There shouldn’t be another girl.”

