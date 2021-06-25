Popeyes releases ‘I Don’t Know Meal’ for undecided customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Popeyes has released the ultimate meal for the person who never knows what they want to eat.

The fast-food chain introduced the “I Don’t Know Meal” targeted at customers who are undecided. The meal is available for a limited time.

Popeyes has dubbed it “the perfect meal when your partner doesn’t know what to eat.”

Popeyes said when customers pull through the drive-thru and ask their companion, “What do you want?” and they reply “I don’t know,” they can get them just that.

The meal comes with Popeyes’ classic chicken sandwich and a premium lemonade for $3.99.

