Rutherford County first responders rescue bull from crash

The owners of the Aberdeen Angus bull were transporting the animal from Missouri to sell it.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department rescued a bull Friday from an overturned tractor trailor involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 231.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patrol Sgt. Kyle Frazier was patrolling when he pulled up on the overturned cattle trailer around 3:20 p.m. at Shelbyville Highway and Midland-Fosterville Road. Several other deputies also responded to the scene to help clear traffic.

Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 25, 2021

“Rutherford County Fire & Rescue firefighters utilized their extrication tools to remove the trailer doors and the bull, who appeared nervous but unharmed and safely transferred to another trailer,” Frazier said.

The owners of the Aberdeen Angus bull were transporting the animal from Missouri to sell it.

The second driver involved in the crash was charged with a DUI.

