Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Upper Pigeon Mountain Rafting Trip was ranked the top family-friendly experience in the world, according to TripAdvisor.
Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World.
“Experience the excitement of rapids and take in the beauty of The Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee State Parks while paddling your way down this 5.5 miles of scenic river. It’s great for beginners and thrill-seekers alike,” TripAdvisor stated in a release about the Pigeon Forge rafting trip.
Tennessee claimed six titles in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards including:
- Exciting Upper Pigeon Smoky Mountains Rafting Trip – Hartford: #1 Family-Friendly Experience in the world, #1 Water Adventure in the U.S. (and #3 in the world), #11 Top Overall Experience in the U.S.
- 2-Hour Chattanooga Walking Food Tour – Chattanooga: #2 Food Experience in the U.S. and #6 in the world
- Downtown Nashville Walking Food Tour – Nashville: #4 Food Experience in the U.S
- Taste of Downtown Memphis Food Tour – Memphis: #15 Food Experience in the U.S.
- Hidden Cascade Hiking Tour in Great Smoky Mountains from Gatlinburg – Gatlinburg: #4 Nature & Hiking Activity in the U.S.
- Top Rated Wine and Shine Walking Tour – Gatlinburg: #5 Top Overall Experience in the U.S.
