Starbucks brings back personal reusable cup use

Starbucks customers who use a reusable cup will receive a $.10 discount on their drink.
Starbucks file
Starbucks file
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starbucks is now allowing customers to use their own personal reusable cups at all locations.

Before the pandemic, Starbucks said 80 percent of their beverage orders were to-go. The company said bringing back personal reusable cups will allow them to reduce single-cup waste.

Starbucks has a goal to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030, according to a press release.

The company said baristas will not clean used cups for customers and ordering with personal reusable cups will be allowed in-store only.

Starbucks customers who use a reusable cup will receive a $.10 discount on their drink.

