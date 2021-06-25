Advertisement

TBI shares photo of harsh terrain during the search for Summer Wells

The picture shows grass and foliage growing higher than search crews’ heads.
Harsh terrain hampering the search for Summer Wells
Harsh terrain hampering the search for Summer Wells(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared an example of the harsh terrain that is hampering the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells Friday morning.

“This is one example of the many overgrown areas that teams have combed through over the last ten days while searching for 5-year-old Summer Wells,” TBI officials said in a tweet.

Summer Wells went missing over a week ago on Tuesday, June 15, and has yet to be found. Since then, search crews and law officials have given periodic updates about the search and the circumstances hampering it.

The image shows thick foliage and grass that reaches above search crews’ heads. Officials have mentioned how the rough wilderness and lack of cell phone signal have made the search for the girl difficult.

