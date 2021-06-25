Advertisement

Tennessee announces grants for historic preservation

Projects include an archaeological survey, design guidelines for historic districts, and rehabilitation of historic buildings.
(Wikimedia Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state commission has announced 35 grants totaling more than $900,000 for historic preservation and archaeological projects in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said the Federal Historic Preservation Fund grants are awarded each year for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.

In Shelby County, a $20,000 grant will pay for restoration of windows at the historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. In Sevier County, a grant of $42,120 will help fund interior restoration and fireproofing of the Sevier County Heritage Museum, a former U.S. post office that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In McMinn County, the town of Englewood received $30,000 to fund the first phase of restoration of its water tower, also listed on the register.

Patrick McIntyre, Tennessee’s historic preservation officer, said the grants contribute to the preservation of the state’s heritage.

