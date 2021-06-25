Advertisement

Tennessee offering grants to future educators amid teacher shortage

Officials said 45 $100,000 grants will be distributed to 13 programs.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is offering a new round of grants to future educators.

According to officials, Tennessee has experienced a teacher shortage throughout the pandemic. The grants aim to provide more opportunities to increase the educator workforce.

The Department of Education announced it will give $4.5 million in “Grow Your Own” grants to help build partnerships between Education Preparation Providers (EPPs) and local school districts.

The grants were designed to provide more pathways to teaching by increasing enrollment in EPPs. According to the TDE, the grants will remove barriers by providing aspiring educators funds to cover tuition, books and other fees.

To learn more about the grants, click here.

